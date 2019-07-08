Steven Bengo!!!

What a marvel and special talent that the special play-maker was.

For club and country, Bengo’s trickery, close ball control, fancy dummies, dribbles, the curling balls and mastery of the ball at his feet always mesmerized many fans, and interestingly, opponents alike.

He has been an entertainer, a typical artist and a leader on the field of play.

As you read this, Bengo, a graduate from the Sports Club Villa youth system has officially retired from active football.

Bengo could easily manuvoure through the opposition on either flanks and central midfield.

The decision to retire was not a personal choice. This was rather a recommendation by the medics after the intelligent player was diagnosed with a heart complication.

Wakiso Giants Steven Bengo’s close ball control was enviable

KAWOWO SPORTS Steven Bengo once “failed” a medical upon his second return to KCCA FC

“It is sad that Steven Bengo has been forced to retire even at a time he yearned for more minutes on the field of play. Doctors recommended he stops playing active football because of a complication on his heart” the player’s person manager, Simon Musoke confirmed.

After graduating from the Jogoo wing, Bengo was elevated to the “A” team of the Sports Club Villa senior side.

He has since played at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Soana and lately Wakiso Giants.

He also ventured outside the peripheries of Uganda in Rwanda (Kiyovu), Tanzania (Young Africans) and Kenya at Nakumatt.

Bengo also won a couple of caps with the national football team, Uganda Cranes winning the regional CECAFA senior challenge cup in 2008.

Bengo’s current club, Wakiso Giants is expected to come up with an official send off for the player once equated to retired Argentine super player, Juan Román Riquelme.

He is now destined for a fresh lease of life in football technical department as a coach.

According to the manager, he will enroll for all the available coaching badges starting with the forth coming CAF “C” course.