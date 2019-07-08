Once the rain stayed away over the weekend, Aziz Damani made sure they take care of business with a 121-run win over Kutchi Tigers.

The match played at the University Oval in Kyambogo saw Damani win the toss and choose to bat 1st.

Even the early loss of Roger Mukasa (24) with only 37 runs on the board didn’t help Kutchi Tigers in any way as Saud Islam (41), Brian Masaba (41) and Frank Nsubuga (42) all contributed to a team total of 196 all out.

With a dry wicket, Henry Ssenyondo (5/16) and Frank Nsubuga (3/19) spun webs around the Kutchi Tigers batsmen bundling them out for 75 in 20 Overs.

The win is the first for the defending champions this season as they seek a third straight title.

The shock of the weekend came at Lugogo where SKLPS shocked Patidar with a two-wicket win.

SKLPS won the toss and made a wise decision to field first and they quickly reduced Patidar in 2/5 in 2.3 overs to have their tails up in the contest of the promoted sides.

Unfortunately, Patidar failed to recover from that collapse with only Derrick Bakunzi (20) having a decent score as they crumbled to 83 all out inside 28 overs.

The pace of Innocent Mwebaze (5/26) and Cosmas Kyewuta (3/31) nearly swung the game for Patidar as they combined to pick up eight wickets but SKLPS were able to hold on for the win by two wickets.

At the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe, Challengers were undone by a wet wicket as they shared points with Tornado in a no contest.

Kutchi Tigers are top of the table for now by virtue of having played the most games but Damani, KICC and Challengers are all lurking.