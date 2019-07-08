FUFA DRUM 2019 | Sunday, 7th July 2019

Acholi 4-2 Bunyoro

West Nile 3-0 Karamoja

Bugisu 3-0 Teso

Bukedi 2-2 Kigezi

West Nile, Bugisu, Acholi and Bukedi provinces confirmed their places in the quarterfinal of this year’s FUFA Drum tournament following their victories on Sunday.

The aforementioned four provinces join Busoga, Tooro, Buganda and Lango who had secured their slots on Saturday.

Last season’s runners up West Nile defeated Karamoja to take second place in Group C.

In the game played at Green Light stadium in Arua, West Nile secured a 3-0 win to end the group phase with eleven points. Brian Ade, Fred Amaku and Ezra Bida scored a goal each.

In the same group, Acholi brushed aside visiting Bunyoro winning 4-2 at Pece stadium in Gulu town. Moses Okot and Tito Okello grabbed a brace each for Acholi while Bunyoro got the consolation goals through Ronald Kyamanye and Richard Enyama.

Victory meant Acholi topped Group C on fifteen points.

Bukedi and Kigezi played our a two all draw in the game played at Boma grounds in Butaleja.

Idd Babu and Isaac Kisujju scored for the home side while Kigezi got its goals through Michael Birungi and Clifford Rukanga.

Despite the draw, Bukedi topped Group D with twelve points in six games one ahead of Bugisu.

Bugisu saw off neighbours Teso with a dominant performance winning 3-0 at Mbale Municipal stadium to take second place. Edgar Bwogi, Ronald Magwali, and James Alitho were all on the score sheet for the Bamasaba.

Provinces that qualified for the quarterfinals

Group A

Tooro

Busoga

Group B

Buganda

Lango

Group C

Acholi

West Nile

Group D

Bukedi

Bugisu