National Hockey League

Men

City Lions 1-8 Weatherhead

Historicals 0-9 Wananchi

Makerere 0-4 Rockets

Women

Wananchi 7-1 Rhino

Wananchi were the biggest winners over the weekend registering victory both in the men’s and women’s category.

A perfect outing for the defending champions saw them take top position both in the men’s and women’s division.

In the men’s category, Wananchi obliterated struggling Historicals 9-0 to ascend to the summit of the league table.

This was their final group in the second round ahead of the third and final round.

Innocent Mbabali orchestrated the damage against Historicals grabbing a hat trick in the 9-0 rout.

Joshua Gumisiriza scored a brace while Jordan Achaye, Thomas Opio, Collins Batuusa and Emma Baguma added a goal each.

Victory took Wananchi to 29 points same as second-placed Weatherhead but the latter have a game in hand.

Weatherhead defeated City Lions 8-1 to keep within breathing space of Wananchi.

Timothy Ntumba led the way with three goals, Ashraf Tumwesigye(brace), Alfred Agaba, Topher Kyamanye, and Vincent Kasasa all scored.

Mandela Rubangkene got the consolation goal for the City Lions.

Elsewhere Rockets were 4-0 winners against Makerere thanks to goals from Lawrence Ssempijja, Michael Nashimolo, Simon Oyugi, and Ponsiano Kibirigge.

In the only ladies game played over the weekend, Wananchi won 7-1 to extend their lead at the top.

Doreen Mbabazi scored a hat trick before Norah Alum, Angel Achayo(brace) and Hajira Namwase also got onto the score sheet.

Susan Kayinza got the consolation for Rhino.

Wananchi now leads the women’s division on 19 points, seven ahead of second-placed Kampala Hockey Club.