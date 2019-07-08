KC Budo Oval: KC Budo 109/10 in 27.3 overs lost to Premier CC 112/4 in 17 overs by 6 wickets

Avengers CC 284/10 in 50 Overs beat Jinja SS 56 /10 in 15.2 overs

The weekend was not a good one for hosts in Division 2 of the National Cricket League as both Budo and Jinja SSS lost to their visitors.

Premier who are chasing a top four place made light work of Budo crashing them by 6 wickets.

Budo won the toss but failed to capitalize on their batting-friendly surface as they were bundled out for just 109 in 27 overs.

Premier wasted no time in knocking off the total in just 17 overs to wrap up the game before lunch time.

The win was the first for Premier this season after three straight losses have left them languishing in sixth place on the table.

In the other game, Avengers returned with all winning points plus a bonus after a resounding 226 run win over home side Jinja SSS.

Homeboys Calvin Watuwa and Aloysius Odoi were the architects of the win as the former scored a match-winning half-century and also picked up two wins.

Avengers and Ceylon Lions are the only unbeaten sides in Division 2 so far and the win moved Avengers into second place.