The wave of departing coaches and resigning of top federation officials after their respective countries’ dismal showing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations continues across Africa is at the crest.

From Egypt’s former head coach Javier Onaindia Aguirre and FA boss to Uganda Cranes’ Sebastien Desabre, now it is Tanzania’s Emmanuel Amuneke.

The Nigerian legend has parted ways with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) after a dismal showing at 2019 AFCON.

This was confirmed via a press statement released by the TFF media manager, Mario Cliford Ndimbo on Monday, 8th July 2019.

For starters, Tanzania lost all their Group C matches at the championship where they returned after 41 years.

In the opening game, Tanzania fell 2-0 to Senegal, lost 3-2 to bitter rivals Kenya and fell 2-0 to Algeria.

After their 3-2 loss to Kenya, the writing was well spelt out on the wall when Amuneke attacked the person of the players that they lacked the right character and confidence.

In the same vein, he also slammed the Tanzania Football Federation for not doing enough to lay strategies to have a solid team, in particular, attacking the Tanzania Premier League for lacking competition.

The Nigerian legend is credited for guiding the Tanzania Taifa Stars back to AFCON, 41 years since they last featured at the biggest footing continental fiesta.

A new coach will be named soon.