Stadium violence continues to be a major challenge for sports particularly football in Uganda.

With efforts made to attract more fans to stadia, the concern of crowd violence continues to draw negative energy.

On 30th June 2019, the Airtel Masaza Cup between Buddu and Mawokota ended in a fracas at Mpigi Police ground.

The violence ended in the death of Robert Kabirye a Buddu fan who had travelled from Masaka town.

Kabirye was shot dead as security officers made attempts to save the situation while many others are still nursing wounds.

According to reports, Buddu fans protested what they termed as poor officiating against their team and stormed the pitch which resulted in a scuffle.

In an effort to curb the vice of hooliganism, the Airtel Masaza Cup organizing committee has come up with several punishments in line with the aforementioned game.

Buddu has been ordered to pay five million shillings before their next game and also docked two points plus two goals.

Hajji Suleiman Ssejjengo, the chairman of the Masaza organising committee while reading the verdict at Bulange indicated that strict measures will be put in place to make sure hooliganism is curbed.

” We shall not hesitate to punish those that do wrong because this is a tournament that starts is aimed at bringing joy and happiness not creating enemies,” he said.

Buddu has also been ordered to pay 400,000/= to help in repairing the car that was damaged.

Team manager for Buddu, David Byaruhanga has been suspended for two games while Mawokota security officer James Kijinji has also been relieved of his duties.

The return leg between Buddu and Mawokota will be played at Mandela National stadium with no fans.

Buddu now drops to second from bottom in Butikiro group on five points. Mawokota moves top on seven points while Buleemezi and Kooki have six points apiece. Mawogola is bottom with one point.