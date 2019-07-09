The Nigerian state champions Kaduna State will touch down in Uganda next week for a 10-day tour.

Kaduna state chose Uganda as a destination as a motivation for their players having won the league championship.

The Nigerian champions have atleast seven national team players who were part of the national side that finished third during the Africa T20 Qualifiers held in Kampala in May.

The Nigerian side arrives in the country on 16th July and will play two T20 and as many 50 over games against a select side in Uganda before concluding the tour on July 24th with a closing ceremony in Lugogo.

The Nigerian national team has toured Uganda in the past but this is the first time that a state side is touring Uganda, a sign of a good working relationship between the two sides.

The Uganda select sides will be mostly made up of players who will be looking at leaving an impression on the national team coach Steve Tikolo. This tour will give them a chance to put their hands up for selection ahead of the World Challenge competition.