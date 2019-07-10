For a long time now, Ethiopia Premier League giants St George Football Club has been a destination and safe haven for many Ugandan footballers.

Back in the days of Hannington Kalyesubula (now goalkeeping coach at Uganda Premier League club Busoga United), Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Robert Ssentongo, Isaac Isinde, Robert Odongkara to the very latest player to feature at the club, Yassar Mugerwa, St George has always found special and desirable ingredients in Ugandan players.

The next target for the Addis Ababa based club is Uganda Cranes right back, Nico Wakiro Wadada.

The roving right back is fresh from the 2019 TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, his second AFCON championship where Uganda Cranes was eliminated at the round of 16.

Although Wadada has just penned a contract extension with his Tanzanian club, Azam FC, St George has proved a hard nut and they continue to preach their famous “break the bank” vows in a bid to secure the services of the diligent right back.

Kawowo Sports has established that St George is willing to fork $ 70,000 to exploit a buy-out clause for the player.

When approached, Wadada distances himself from the transfer talk, but believes in football anything is possible.

“As far as I know, I am still an Azam FC player and recently signed another deal at the club. I am still loyal and committed to my service at Azam FC. But, as footballers, anything is possible in the transfer world.” a humbled Wadada acknowledges.

For starters, Wadada played only one match at the 2019 AFCON finals against hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

Uganda Cranes lost the game 2-0. For the rest of the other three matches, he played second fiddle to Bevis Kristofer Mugabi.

The former Vipers trusted skipper joined Azam FC at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

He remains a key pillar for the club that he guided to the third place in the Tanzania Premier League and champion of the league cup.

Next season, Azam will play in the CAF Confederation Cup, a big opportunity for Wadada to further expose his abilities across the continent.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Nico Wakiro Wadada during one of the training sessions during their pre-season in Uganda

At the moment, three Uganda Cranes players ply their trade in Ethiopia.

Goalkeepers Robert Odongkara (Adama City) and Isma Watenga (Ethiopia Bunna) as well as Yasser Mugerwa (Fassil Kenema) are currently based in Ethiopia.

Kirizestom Ntambi recently indicated he would move after the expiration of the employment contract at Ethiopia Coffee Football Club.