Former Uganda U-23 (Kobs) midfielder Jackson Kibirige has successfully completed the negotiations, all the necessary paper work before signing a deal at Tanzania Premier league club, Kagera Sugar FC.

Kibirige, fresh from Malaysia from an unsuccessful stint put pen to paper on a two year employment contract.

The move was confirmed by fresh on the block football players’ agent Baker Kigongo Junior.

“Indeed, Jackson Kibirige has signed with Kagera Sugar Football Club in Tanzania. We wish him the best” Kigongo confirmed.

Kibirige, born and bred from Namasuba, along the Kampala – Entebbe Highway has also previously featured at Police, Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), now defunct, BUL as well as Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League.

Winning the inaugural Nile Basin tournament in Sudan with SCVU remains one of the his personal highest marks thus far.

At the same tournament, Kibirige was joint top scorer with three goals alongside club-mate Muzamiru Mutyaba.

He thus becomes the umpteenth signing for the club during the primary transfer window.

Kagera Sugar also signed Seseme Abdalah (Shinyanga), Zawadi Mauya (Lipuli), Awesu Ally Awesu (Singida United), Abalkassim Suleiman Khamis from Azam Football Club, Ali Shomari (formerly at RB Lion), Yusuph Mhilu (Ndanda), Hassani Isihaka (Mtibwa Sugar), Gift Mauya (Sanga Cement), Evarist Mujwawahuki (Mbao FC) and Ally Shomary Shareef (Mtibwa Sugar).

The other three players signed were; Iddi “Nado” Seleman, Emmanuel Mvuyekure and Seleman Ndikumana.

Kibirige Profile:

Full Names: Jackson Kibirige

Father: Jackson Mulyasaka

Mother: Prossy Namaalwa

Place of Birth: Ssekanyonyi, Mityana

Date of Birth: 16th March 1992

Education: Mityana Town Primary School, Gombe S.S (O & A Level).

Football Career: Edgars Youth Academy (2007-2009), Butambala Ssaza (2009), Police f.c (2010 – 2012), Sports Club Victoria University, Bul (Loan from SCVU), Bright Stars, Bukavu Dawa (DR Congo)