CECAFA Kagame Cup

Proline FC 1-2 Green Eagles

Uganda’s representatives at the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda, Proline FC have bowed out of the tournament after suffering defeat to Green Eagles in their final group game on Thursday.

Proline FC needed at least victory in the game against Zambian outfit Green Eagles to guarantee their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

However, Shafik Bisaso’s side were condemned to a 2-1 loss at Stade Kigali hence their journey at the regional tournament coming to an end.

Kennedy Musonda scored a brace to guide Green Eagles to victory netting a goal in either half.

Hakim Kiwanuka pulled one back for Proline FC in the 51st minute but this at the end settled for a consolation goal as the 2018-19 FUFA Big League champions bowed out.

Proline FC had earlier suffered a 1-0 loss to APR in their opening game before they won 2-0 against Somali side Heegan FC.

APR and Green Eagles, therefore, advance to the quarterfinals from Group C while Heegan FC and Proline FC bow out.

Bisaso termed the display of his team at the tournament as a learning experience and has helped them prepare ahead of the new season.

“We wanted to go beyond the group stage but it is unfortunate our journey ends here. I’m happy that we came out to get experience of playing against different teams and we hope this will help us ahead of our next engagements,” he said.

Proline FC will represent Uganda in the 2019-20 CAF Confederation Cup as winners of this year’s Uganda Cup.