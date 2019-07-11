Denis Onyango says he feels the right time to retire from international football could be now but that’s a decision he must take with people around him.

The Uganda Cranes skipper is arguably one of the greatest players Uganda will ever produce and has featured at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

“That’s a big decision that I need to take,” Onyango responded to a question on Spark TV in regards to retirement. “Inside me, am saying No. But people around me are saying yes,” he added.

“But at the same time, I must look at my family too because they miss me. They have not seen me for two months because of national duty.

It’s a decision I have to take with people around me. Denis Onyango

Messi or Ronaldo?

The Sundowns goalie, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa also revealed his favourite between Messi and Ronaldo.

“Messi is special but Ronaldo is something else. I love him because he is work ethic, fighter. Messi is a footballer. Denis Onyango

Onyango is part of the Uganda National team since 2005 and has made over 70 appearances for the Cranes.



