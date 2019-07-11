With a move to South Africa’s PSL club Super Sport United done and dusted, midfielder Moses Waiswa has officially bid farewell to the club.

In a detailed emotional message, Waiswa shouts out every party at Vipers Sports right from the club director Lawrence Mulindwa (Dr), fellow players, coaches, the unsung heroes (back room staff) and the loyal club fans.

He hints on the progress made as a player and singles out the key achievements registered as a person and team; winning the 2018 Airtel FUFA footballer of the year gong as well as the league in the 2017/18 season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Moses Waiswa dribbles the ball during a Vipers game

I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone connected to Vipers Sports Club; from the owner; Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, to the coaches ,the backroom staff, and of course to the supporters who have been amazing to me throughout my time at the club. Having joined the club as a midfielder, the club has helped me to develop and progress immensely both as a footballer and as a person. I will always be grateful to everyone at the club for what they have allowed me to achieve. In a footballers’ career, it’s not often that you get the chance to work with a club that is willing to passionately dedicate so much time and effort to improving and developing players, so I feel very lucky to have enjoyed one-and-a-half years at this great club.The memories that I will take from Vipers will stay with me forever. After the journey that we’ve been on and the success that we’ve had, it was a very tough decision to leave Vipers SC and I had to think long and hard about what was right for my long term career. Vipers has been great to me over my time here and I’d like to think that I’ve been good to you and I leave with the club in a better place. Make no mistake, Vipers is a club that is on the rise and has a very bright future. Winning the 2017/18 League title and Fufa player of the year award at the club was the biggest honour that I have had in my career so far, and I will be eternally thankful to the club for everything that it has done for me. Vipers will always have a special place in my heart.Thank you again and I wish the club all the very best for the future. You Venoms Moses Waiswa Statement

Coach Michael Nam Ouma talks to Moses Waiswa [Photo: Aisha Nakato] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

Since making a decision to return home after a spell in Sweden, Waiswa became the fulcrum of Vipers midfield department.

Often the hidden play-maker of sorts with great command in central midfield, Waiswa’s short and diagonal passes forward, the pin-point dead balls and seldom the dribbles gave the club a new dimension of attacking philosophy.

Not doubt, he was selected by the then national team head coach Sebastien Desabre and became an important member of the Uganda Cranes in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Sadly, injury cut short his dream of playing in Egypt since the recovery period would have elapsed as the tournament progressed.