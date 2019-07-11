Vivo Energy Uganda has extended its loyalty towards the Pearl of Africa Uganda rally with another huge sponsorship for this year’s edition.

Pearl rally, which is the fifth round of Africa rally championship due 2-rd August was officially launched on Thursday at Shell Bugolobi, Kampala.

Vivo Energy Uganda, under their product Shell V-Power fuel have yet again boosted Pearl rally with 110 millions shillings.

The boost will be received in both cash as well as products that will be used during the event.

“Vivo Energy is delighted to extend its commitment towards Shell V power pearl of Africa rally.

“We are going to pay special attention to spectators and crews. It is important that safety for both fans and crews is adhered to,” Vivo energy managing director Gilbert Assi.

Vivo Energy further maintained their sponsorship worth Shs.175m to four rally crews; Omar Mayanja, Umar Kakyama, Arthur Blick Jnr and Ronald Sebuguzi.

Pearl rally gets off on Friday 2nd August with a super special stage at the Motorsport Arena Busiika.

Day two will head to Kayunga district where four stages all repeated will be covered.