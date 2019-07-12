Ceylon Lions are looking at moving up the table when they visit struggling Budo as they look to continue with their winning run.

Ceylon Lions are favourites for promotion this season given the quality of talent in their squad. The young players such as Juma Miyagi, Marvin Kitamirike, Robinson Obuya have been backed up by the experience of team captain Ruwan Jayartne, Jonathan Ssebanja and Kenyan international Alex Obanda.

Their opponents Budo are already prepared for a long season as they will be battling with Jinja SSS for survival in Division 2. They have been lucky to pick up some points from the washed out games that have atleast kept them out of the relegation places.

Ceylon Lions are definitely the favorites in this encounter and will be hoping that the rain will stay away them to play.

In the other Division 2 game, Avengers and Premier are on the road as they battle in Jinja for match points.

Avengers are in second on the table a position that underlines their ambition this season. Their opponents Premier don’t have good memories of the Jinja oval having lost to Wanderers and Aziz Damani development at the same ground.

Despite having seasoned Division 2 campaigners in their side, Premier have failed to find the consistency required to mount a credible challenge this year. An inconsistent season has left them stranded in sixth place and out of touch with the leading pack.

This is undoubtedly the game of the weekend even though it will be out of town. It is definitely an old fashioned slog between two teams that know each other well.