Division 1 Action | Sunday, 14th July 2019

Kyambogo Oval: Aziz Damani Vs Tornado Bee – 10:30 am

Entebbe Oval: Kutchi Tigers Vs Patidar – 10:30 am

Reigning two-time champions Aziz Damani will be taking on four-time league winners Tornado Bee in a lopsided game in favour of the current champions.

Tornado Bee are a shadow of the side that dominated cricket five years after losing the experienced trio of Deus Muhumuza, Lawrence Ssematimba, and Roger Mukasa. They are yet to win a game this season in the 50-over league and will be looking over their shoulders to avoid relegation.

From competing with the top teams for the title they will be scrapping with the pile at the bottom for survival in the top flight.

Damani looking for their third straight title picked up their 1st win of the season against Kutchi Tigers last weekend. Their national team contingent had a great outing and will be the main threat against Tornado Bee. Cyrus Kibuuka Musoke has been in good knick for Tornado Bee and he will need to put in a great all-round performance to ensure that get something out of the encounter.

The lakeside oval in Entebbe was unplayable last weekend due to an overly wet wicket but should be fine this weekend to host newcomers Patidar and Kutchi Tigers.

Kutchi Tigers are in unfamiliar territory at the top of the table but majorly because they have played more than their opponents.

Kutchi Tigers is another side that lost a lot of experience in the offseason and they will need very hard if they are to maintain their Div 1 status.