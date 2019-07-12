Friday, July 12 | Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Women: KIU Rangers vs. JKL Lady Dolphins – 6:30 pm

Men: UCU Canons vs. KIU Titans – 8:30 pm

After nearly four weeks off, the National Basketball League returns tonight at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

In the first game of the evening, JKL Lady Dolphins will be looking to start from where they left off as they look to go the entire regular season unbeaten.

The Titans will be seeking to complete a double against UCU Canons in what promises to be a thrilling game as the Kasanga based side looks to put behind the embarrassing defeat to City Oilers before the league went into a break.

KIU beat UCU 64-58 in May with Denis Balungu who has been Titans best player thus far scoring 17 points with Michael Bwanga and Oscar Muge coming in handy.