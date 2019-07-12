England vs. Uganda – 9pm (EAT)

Starting today, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will play host to the 15th edition of netball’s pinnacle competition – the World Cup – and it promises to be the most fiercely-contested with England, Australia, Jamaica, and New Zealand all eying glory.

In the battle for top spots is Uganda She Cranes who are making their third appearance at the global event.

The She Cranes will get their campaign underway in the last game of the day when they take on familiar opponents in England Roses.

Vincent Kiwanuka’s charges will be looking for their first win against England having come close in two of the four games they have faced the Roses.

The first meeting between the two sides was at last year’s Commonwealth Games with the Roses prevailing, 55-49, over the She Cranes.

England also swept the International Series against Uganda despite a competitive series opener that She Cranes lost by four goals.

She Cranes need to finish among the top three in the group to advance.

She Cranes Probable Starting 7: Stella Nanfuka (GK), Lillian Ajio (GD), Sylvia Nanyonga (WD), Ruth Meeme (C), Betty Kizza (WA), Rachael Nanyonga (GA), Peace Proscovia (GS)