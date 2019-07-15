The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in conjunction with AIPS Africa and the Egyptian Sports Press Association recognized the journalists from the different African countries who have covered more than 10 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

The function took place was held at Tolip Inn El-Maadi Hotel in the heart of Egyptian sports, the national Olympic Center, Cairo on Saturday, 13th July 2019.

AIPS President Gianni Merlo graced the event alongside Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi.

They presented the certificates of achievement to the different recipients.

The highlight of the event was the recognition of 62-year-old Babacar dit Khalifa from Senegal who has covered 15 AFCON tournaments.

IT IS A BIG HONOUR TO BE RECOGNIZED BY AIPS FOR THE WORK OF COVERING THE AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS OVER MORE THAN 10 YEARS. PERSONALLY, I AM HONORED AND PRIVILEGED TO SERVE THE BEAUTIFUL GAME Babacar dit Khalifa, Senegalese Journalist

72-year-old Samir Abdoulazim, one of Egypt’s top sports journalists was also recognized.

Others included South Africa’s Mark Gleeson with 15 AFCON tourneys.

Mokhtar Hmima (Tunisia) has 14. The duo of Fodil Ahfaidh (Algeria) and Mohammed Mufti (Sudan) have 13 tournaments apice.

Sohounde Félix Pépéripé (Bénin) and Baba Cissouma have each covered 12 AFCON tournament.

Mamadou Koume from Senegal has covered 11 championships.

Four journalists tied on 10 AFCON tournaments to include; Emmanuel Gustave Samnick (Cameroon), Colin Udoh (Nigeria), Baba Cissouma (Mali) and Tunisian, Hassen Eddine Manoubi.

This is the first time the AIPS Journalists on the Podium event, which is aimed at honouring veterans of the profession, is being staged in Africa.

A delegation from the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) constituted Andrew Jackson Oryada, David Isabirye, Aisha Nakato, Peace Diana Bagaala and Clive Kyazze.

USPA is affiliated to AIPS.

Full list of journalists who have covered 10 or more Africa Cup of Nations:

