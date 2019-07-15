Aziz Damani 331/7 (Brian Masaba: 97 runs not off 77 balls, Roger Mukasa: 84 runs off 79 balls, Saud Islam: 73 runs off 66 balls) 48 overs beat Tornado Bee 99 in 29.4 overs by 232 runs

Player of the Match: Henry Ssenyondo (5 wickets for 20 runs in 9.4 overs with 4 maidens)

National team duo of Roger Mukasa (84) and Brian Masaba (97) inspired their club side Aziz Damani to a big win over former champions Tornado Bee.

The game played at the University Oval in Kyambogo was a one-sided affair as the reigning champions rolled out their rivals to pick up their second win of the season.

Aziz Damani won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Roger Mukasa (84) and Saud Islam (74) were able to put on 158 runs for the first wicket as Damani put their rivals to the sword. Brian Masaba (97) was able to pick up from where the openers stopped as he anchored the rest of the innings with a fluent half-century.

In the chase, Henry Ssenyondo (5/20) claimed a fiver as Tornado Bee was not given a chance to even come close eventually bundled out for 99 in 29 overs. Mitch Horrocks (31) and Sohaib Eshan (25) were able to make some decent contributions with the bat for Tornado Bee.

The win was the second for Damani in the league as Tornado Bee continue to wait for their first win of the season.

The game between Kutchi Tigers and Patidar was postponed after the ground was in use by the golf fraternity for a private function.