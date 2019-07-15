Avengers CC 177 (Kothari Utkarsh 43 runs off 71 balls, Shubhajeet Ganguly 34 off 72 balls) 42.5 overs BEAT Premier CC 92 in 27 27.4 by 85 runs. Player of the Match: Harsh Panchal

Harsh Panchal Ceylon Lions CC 160/1 (Alex Obanda 51 off 33 balls, Ruwan Ruyaratne 72 not out off 50 balls) IN 14.1 overs BEAT KC Budo CC 156 IN 34.5 overs by 9 wickets. Player of the Match: Rawan Ruyaratne with batting figures of 72 not out off 50 balls and bowling figures of 2/41 in 7 overs.

Ceylon Lions picked up a 9-wicket win over home side Budo to continue their charge to the top of Division 2 table while second-placed Avengers managed to defeat Premier in Jinja.

Ceylon Lions won the toss and chose to field first but were surprised by the resilience of the home side as the pair of Joel Simiyu (49) and Gerald Oroma (34) helped their team post a commendable 156 in 35 overs.

In the chase, a first wicket partnership between team captain Ruwan Jayarante (72) and Alex Obanda (51) contributed 116 runs to deflate the home sides chance of a win. Ruwan who missed most his first-round games played a class innings as he inspired his side to an expected win, the win allows Ceylon Lions to continue their ascendence to the top of the table.

In Jinja, Premier won the toss and elected to field 1st but failed to capitalize on their core strength allowing Avengers to score 177 with Kothari Utkarsh (43) and Shubhajeet Ganguly (34) the main contributors.

In the chase Harsh Panchal (4/39) ensured the win for his side as Premier was bundled out for 92 in just 27 overs.

The win for Avengers moves them to the top of the table as Premier are struggling in the bottom pile of the table.