Super 8 Opening Fixtures

Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA FC

Onduparaka FC vs. Tooro United

Mbarara City FC vs. URA FC

Proline FC vs. Vipers SC

The opening fixtures of the second edition of the pre-season tournament, Super Eight, have been revealed with tentative dates.

The tournament in which the top two sides from the previous season of the Big League compete with the top six sides in the Premier League is scheduled to be played between July 24 and August 24.

Holders KCCA Football Club who beat Onduparaka to the inaugural cup thanks to goals from Sadam Juma and Allan Okello at Wankulukuku will take on Wakiso Giants.

Purple Sharks, losing finalists in the Big League, will have a test of Premier League football before the 2019-20 league season with the tie against champions.

Vipers who pulled out of last year’s tournament will play Big League champions Proline as URA FC will battle Mbarara City while Onduparaka will face Tooro United.

The tournament is played on a knockout basis.