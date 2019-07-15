41st CAF Ordinary General Assembly:

At Aida Ballroom, Cairo Marriot Hotel – Zamalek, Egypt

*Starting time: 9 AM

The moment of truth is beckoning for Uganda’s Moses Hassim Magogo and Libya’s Abdulhakim Abraheem Abdulrarazzik Al Shalmani who are favourite candidates for the election to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Executive Committee.

The election bit will be the most eagerly awaited item on the agenda at the 41st CAF Ordinary General Assembly slated to take place at Aida Ballroom, Cairo Marriot Hotel in Zamalek, Egypt on Thursday, 18th July 2019.

Magogo is the Ugandan F.A Boss, also a co-opted CAF Executive committee member, now vying for full status among the six CAF Executive members, representing the Central – East Zone.

For starters, this zone is constituted of Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tanzania.

There are two candidates battling for the available slot; the other being the incumbent Leodegar Tenga.

© Kawowo Sports/JOHN BATANUDDE Moses Magogo (holding mic) when he hosted the FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Kampala

Magogo is a shrewd administrator, in whose epoch the Uganda national teams; senior side (Uganda Cranes) and the junior U-17 team (Uganda Cubs) have qualified to play at the continent’s biggest stage – Africa Cup of Nations.

The Uganda Cranes returned to AFCON back to back (2017 and 2019) after a 38 year absence. The Uganda Cubs also qualified for their first ever AFCON U-17 championship.

Besides the national teams building, Magogo is credited for having returned sanity to the national league in Uganda, strengthening other domestic competitions giving emphasis to the youth and women, lured sponsors and bridged the gap between the central government and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

“Yes, I am standing to serve the best interests of the beautiful game” Magogo attested to Kawowo Sports.

On the other hand, Tenga is the reigning CECAFA President also a former leader for the Tanzania Football body (TFF). He will be seeking re-election to the same post.

Libya’s FA president, Abdulhakim is in the front run for the Northern Zone slot that also has another candidate – Amar Bahloul from Algeria.

The Northern Zone has five countries – Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

Abdulhakim has a rich and animated career having been a former international referee for more than 10 years, head of referees committee and currently President of Libya Football Federation as well as a member of CAF Technical committee.

The time has come to take advantage of my great experience gained throughout my multidisciplinary career and to contribute to the development of football in our beloved continent – Africa. I want to contribute with colleagues to help the national associations meet the challenges and solve the obstacles related to the management of football in the continent, adhering to principles of transparency and good governance. Abdulhakim Abraheem Abdulrarazzik Al Shalmani, Libya FA Boss

Southern Zone:

There are five candidates in contention for the one slot to replace Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya who is not standing again.

Elvis Raja Chetty (Seychelles), Felton Kamambo (Zimbabwe), Andrew Ndanga Kamanga (Zambia), Adam Mthetwa (Eswatini) and Mauritius’ Mohamad Ally Samir Sobha are all in the running.

The Southern zone has 14 member states – Angola, Botswana, Comoros Islands, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

218newenglish Abdulhakim Abraheem Abdulrarazzik Al Shalmani (middle during a consultative meeting)

Un-opposed:

The other three candidates from the Western Zone A, Western Zone B and Central Zone are virtually un-opposed.

Senegal’s Augustin Senghor is for the Western Zone A, Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso) is for Western Zone B and Central Africa Republic’s Patrice Edouard Ngaissona for Central zone.

The CAF President Ahmad Ahmad will be expected to address the media thereafter at a special press conference, at Eugenie Ballroom, Cairo Marriot Hotel.