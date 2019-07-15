Muhadjiri Hakizimana is officially the most expensive footballer from the land of 1000 hills, Rwanda.

Hakizimana,25, is a former APR player put pen to the dotted lines for $300,000 (about Ug.shs 1.1 Billion) at his new home – Emirates Football Club in United Arab Emirates.

By far, he is the most expensive player in the history of Rwanda’s football.

It still feels like a dream,” he told Times Sport in a telephone interview on Sunday. After signing, I am now buzzing to get started and meet my new teammates. I believe this move] will be a steppingstone to a great future ahead. I have been scoring goals in Rwanda, so hopefully I can do it with my new club too. I will give my best in trying to be a good team player and contribute, as much as I can, to the success of the team. Obviously, it’s a pro club. It is a big challenge, but I am confident I will adapt quickly and take my football to a higher level Muhadjiri Hakizimana, as quoted by New Time in Rwanda

New Times Muhadjiri Hakizimana on duty for the Rwanda National Team, Amavubi Stars

Hakizimana, a former player at Kiyovu, Mukura, Etincelles, AS Kigali and lately APR, is expected to pocket $17,000 (about Ug.Shs 62,732,550) per month in salary as well as match bonuses and accommodation facilitation.

He is the reigning best footballer of the season in Rwanda, after managing 15 goals in the Rwanda Premier League.