2019 AFCON Final:



Algeria Vs Senegal (Friday, 19th July)

At Cairo International Stadium (10 PM – EAT)

In the comfort of your living room at home, office, hotel, public viewing place and relaxation spots or on your mobile, you be able to get live the proceedings at Cairo International Stadium when the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament winds down this Friday.

For starters, 1990 AFCON winners Algeria will battle Senegal during the long awaited grand finale that winds down a month long explosive action in Egypt.

This will be the 52nd match at the biggest continental footballing fiesta that clocks 32 editions with billions of viewership anticipated.

There is a lot of ground work and behind the scenes chores to ensure that the final viewer gets the deserved fine product worthy the hype.

To ensure maximum and quality production, the producers of this championship, confirmed a total of 37 cameras to be used for the final at the Cairo International Stadium.

This is an increment of the 10 more cameras that have been used at the tournament earlier before the final.

Besides the main camera that is placed at the main media tribune, there are lots of other cameras littered everywhere on the pitch side, behind either goal area (netcam), on the roof top and a sky cam that runs just over the players heads.

Throughout the month long long championship, the skycam (weighs 14 kilograms and travels at 12 m/s) has attracted attention to many spectators watching the games live in the stadia.

The skycam hangs over the space with four reels anchored at high fixed points at corners of the stadium.

It is one computer-controlled, stabilized, cable-suspended camera system that was invented by Brown Garrett.

This system is maneuvered through three dimensions in the open space over a playing area of a stadium by a computer-controlled cable-drive system.

It is responsible for bringing video game–like camera angles to television sports coverage giving the viewers on the screens the best positions to enjoy the match.

Qatar’s BeIN Sports has exclusive international broadcast rights to the games, with one local dedicated channel – Time Sports.

The rest of the accredited media in Egypt has also played important role to play in adding atmosphere to all the football matches at the AFCON.

Little wonder, therefore, over the 150 years since the creation of football as a sport in 1863, a vast supporting culture emerged, definitely galvanized by the power of the television.