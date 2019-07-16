For the past eight days, Douglas Bamweyana was crooked between a rock and a hard place.

The CAF “A” licenced tactician had approached had been approached by two Uganda Premier League clubs.

After successful negotiations with one of the clubs – Maroons FC, including the final closed door meeting with the club administrators in Kampala on Monday, all the possible terms were agreed upon and passed in favour of either parties.

Bamweyana is expected to be officially unveiled on Tuesday, 16th July 2019 at the club’s lake side home in Luzira.

Formerly at Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Bamweyana himself remained tight lipped throughout the negotiations process, often referring to his famous “you will know it in the near future” catch phrase.

By Monday, Robert Ssekweyama was still conducting trials for many new players who are expected to join the club.

For starters, Ssekweyama completed the season last season following the shocking resignation of George “Best” Nsiimbe.

A breakthrough coaching spell at Makerere University, Bamweyana also had stints at Proline, Express and lately Sports Club Villa.

He is a keen admirer of possessive football and his immediate task at hand will be embedded in the back door preparations to prepare a competitive side, restore sanity to the dressing room and as well, build a competitive Maroons side.

During the immediate last season, Maroons was lucky to skip the red line of relegation, finishing 14th having accumulated 33 points from the 30 games played.

Bamweyana has been given the authority to beef up the team with talented players, to replace the void left by a massive exodus of players from the club.

It remains to be known however, whether Ssekyewama will work alongside the newly appointed coach.

Maroons FC hosts their home games at Luzira Prisons Stadium.