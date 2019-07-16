Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi says his team is in the finals to win the cup and not just to play.

The former Desert Foxes skipper who guided the team to their first final since 1990 when they won it however admits it will be tough against a tough opponent.

“The finals are won, not played,” said Belmadi. “We are here now and all what we want is the cup,” he added.

“But we are facing an opponent who always wants to win the cup, so it’s going to be a very tough game.

Belmadi promises he will give it all to ensure the Algerians back home are happy but then made them aware that he can’t promise victory come Friday.

“I promise Algerians that I will give everything to make them happy, but I cannot promise them to win the title because that’s not in my hands.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in the group stages of the competition at the June 30 stadium.