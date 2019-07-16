Defensive midfielder Taddeo Lwanga believes playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has helped him to develop into a better player.

Lwanga who is one of the four players that were part of Uganda Cranes squad in Egypt and now training with the team preparing ahead of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Somalia believes playing in Egypt improved him.

The others include Timothy Awany, Patrick Henry Kaddu, and Allan Kyambadde.

The Vipers SC captain believes the experience of playing at AFCON is an added advantage to the CHAN squad.

“Playing at Africa Cup of Nations is a big honour because you face the best players on the continent. I, therefore, hope that the experience we gained in Egypt can be important to the team,” he said after the morning session on Tuesday.

Lwanga added that featuring for a national team is a good opportunity for any player to improve.

“Playing with the national team is an honour that anyone must take seriously. We now have a chance ahead of us to play at CHAN finals in Cameroon next year and we are committed to achieving that.”

23 of the 30 summoned players took part in training with the other seven still playing at CECAFA Kagame Cup with KCCA FC.

The team entered day three of non-residential training at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo under the guidance of coach Abdullah Mubiru.

Players that were summoned

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Alitho James (URA FC), Mugabi Yasin (Wakiso Giants Fc), Keni Saidi ( Sc Villa), Mutakubwa Joel ( Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Willa Paul (Police FC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Revita John (Express FC), Awany Timothy (KCCA FC), Mbowa Paul (URA FC), Galiwango Dissan (Express FC), Obenchan Filbert (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC).

Midfielders: Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Kasozi Nicolas (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA FC), Masiko Tom (Vipers SC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Kayiwa Allan (Vipers SC), Okello Allan (KCCA FC), Kyambadde Allan (KCCA FC), Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Owor David ( SC Villa ), Ssozi Yusuf ( Paidha Black Angels), Kigozi Samson Andrew (Kakiri Town Council FC).

Strikers: Kaddu Patrick (KCCA FC), Sserunkuma Daniel (Vipers SC), Senkatuka Nelson (Bright Stars FC) and Odong Johnson ( Police FC).