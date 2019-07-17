Uganda’s representatives, KCCA FC at the ongoing 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda will face Zambian side Green Eagles FC in the semifinals.

KCCA FC who won their quarterfinal fixture 2-1 against Rayon Sport on Tuesday will face Green Eagles.

This is after the Zambian outfit edged Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Green Eagles had to come from a goal down to win 2-1 against K’Oghalo.

Nicholas Kipkrui had given Gor Mahia an early lead scoring just three minutes after kickoff.

Kipkrui was well stationed to punish Green Eagles defender Boniface Sunzu for his feeble back pass.

The striker lobbed the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Sebastien Mwange to fire Gor Mahia in an early lead.

However, the lead was short-lived with Green Eagles levelling matters through Tapson Kaseba off Mukabanga Siamombe’s assist.

Second-half substitute Shadrack Mulungwe who came on in the 62nd minute needed only six minutes on the pitch to score the winner.

KCCA FC and Green Eagles FC will face off on Friday in the semifinals.

Gor Mahia XI: Bonface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Haron Shakava, Hashim Ssempala, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Dickson Ambundo, Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkurui

Green Eagles XI: Sebastien Mwange, Warren Kunda, Michael Mwenya, Boniface Sunzu, Gift Wamundila, Ceasar Hakaluba, Amity Shamende, Mukabanga Siambombe, Kennedy Musonda, Tapson Kaseba, Spencer Sautu