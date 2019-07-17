CECAFA Kagame Cup | Quarterfinal Results & Fixtures

Tuesday, July 16

TP Mazembe 1-2 Azam

KCCA FC 2-1 Rayon Sports

Wednesday, July 17

Gor Mahia Vs Green Eagles

APR vs AS Maniema

KCCA Football Club stayed on track to winning 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The Kasasiro beat Rwanda league champions Rayon Sports 2-1 at Stade Kigali on Tuesday night.

Jackson Nunda’s 66th-minute header off Muzamiru Mutyaba’s delivery proved the match-winner for Mike Mutebi’s side.

However, it was Mustafa Kizza that gave the Ugandan champions a deserved halftime lead in the 33rd minute with a strong drive after being set up by Allan Okello.

KCCA could have doubled the lead a minute after the break but Okello’s goal was disallowed for offside before Rayon Sports found the equalizer a couple of minutes later.

New signing Herve Rugwiri scored from a freekick to send the partisan crowd on to their feet and into wild cheers.

Okello had two more goal-scoring opportunities, one denied by the keeper and the other going wide, before Nunda headed in the winner.

At semifinal, KCCA FC will take on the winner between Gor Mahia and Green Eagles who face off on Wednesday.

In the other quarterfinal game, defending champions Azam FC edged DR Congo’s TP Mazembe 2-1.

KCCA FC XI: Charles Lukwago, Mustapha Kizza, Peter Magambo, Kato Samuel, Musa Ramathan, Herbert Achai, Muzamir Mutyaba, Gift Ali Abubaker, Jackson Nunda, Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello.