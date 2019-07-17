Wednesday, July 17

South Africa vs. Uganda – 9:00 pm (EAT)

In the first-ever meeting between Trinidad & Tobago and Uganda, the shooting firepower of both teams was evident throughout but the She Cranes prevailed to keep their last four hopes alive.

And on Wednesday night, Uganda faces South Africa in a game that will ultimately determine the semifinal fate, and only victory will put She Cranes in contention for qualification.

The She Cranes will be looking to upset one of the heavy contenders for the coveted prize for the first time in nearly a decade but will have to tie all the loose ends.

Vincent Kiwanuka started off with fielding Stella Oyella as a center player, a decision which turned out awful and has since moved the Prisons shooter to her natural position (goal attack) and her contribution to the team has been evident. Oyella’s ability to feed off Peace Proscovia and Mary Nuba who are the center of attraction in the shooting circle has earned her two player of the match accolades and should keep her place against South Africa with Rachael Nanyonga waiting on the bench.

Uganda’s slow game proved costly against England and so did the handling errors against Trinidad and Tobago. A repeat of any against a side so clinical and talented as the Proteas will give the She Cranes no chance in the contest.

Ruth Meeme and Jesca Achan have paired up well in the midcourt during Uganda’s three-game winning streak but will have to be at their mercurial best to unsettle

Erin Burger and Bongiwe Msomi.

While the midcourt has been a little consistent, the same can not be said of the defense that has been switched more often than any other department. Stella Nanfuka, Lilian Ajio, Muhayimina Naumuwaya, and Joan Nampungu have been shuffled in the defensive positions but having Nanfuka at wing defence against England did not come off well and the technical team should consider pulling her back to the defensive circle to match Southern Steel shooter Lenize Potgieter, Maryka Holtzhausen and Sigrid Burger.

Uganda’s captain Peace Proscovia who has already been played in both shooting positions will be facing clubmates in Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius and how she adjusts to the defenders who know her so well will be crucial for the team coupled with the help she will get from Nuba.