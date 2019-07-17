2019 AFCON Final | Friday, 19th July

Algeria Vs Senegal

At Cairo International Stadium (10:00 PM, EAT)

The final match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal will be officiated by South African Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes, and not Ethiopia’s Bamlak Tessama Weyesa as earlier announced.

This will be the 52nd match at the 32nd edition of the biennial championship at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, 19th July.

Born on 15th December 1982 in Johannesburg, Gomes is a South African football referee.

He has been a PSL referee since 2008. Gomes was voted PSL Referee of the Season in 2012–13 and 2017-18 and has been an international referee since 2011.

In 2018, he was hailed by the South African Football Association after he rejected and reported an attempted bribe of over R300 000.

Gomes had been approached and offered the sum of money to fix a CAF Confederation Cup match between Nigerian side Plateau United and Algerian side USM Alger.

He was again nominated for the PSL Referee of the Season award upon the conclusion of the domestic campaign.

At the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt, Gomes handled the the game hosts Egypt smiled 2-0 over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was also in charge of that epic Ghana against Tunisia game during the round of 16 stage.

In this very match, Gomes was at the receiving end of Ghana cries after he canceled Andre Ayew’s goal that appeared to be legit.

His most recent contribution was as a fourth official in the semi-final between Nigeria and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium.

Algeria won the contest 2-1 courtesy of a last minute gasp winner from Manchester City forward Riyad Karim Mahrez.

Senegal beat Tunisia 1-0 after extra time at the 30th June Stadium in a game that was marred by dramatic scenes including two missed penalties.