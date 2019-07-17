2020 CHAN Qualifiers

Somalia Vs Uganda – First Leg

27th July 2019

Al Hajji Hussein Guled stadium, Djibouti

Uganda Vs Somalia – Second Leg

3rd August 2019

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo

Uganda Cranes team that is in camp preparing for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers will face Uganda Premier League outfit URA FC in a friendly game on Thursday.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru confirmed the development and indicated he will use the game to gauge the progress of the players for the four days the team has trained.

“We shall face URA FC on Thursday in order to make an assessment of what we have been working on in the last four days,” he said.

Muburu alongside team manager Geoffrey Massa and kitsman Frank Bumpeje [Fufa Media] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

The soft-spoken tactician indicates he has put emphasis on building play right from the back and the transition from the defence line to the forwards.

“The emphasis has been on how we play. We have worked on moving the ball from our defence until it gets to the strikers. I’m happy that the response from the players is positive and I’m optimistic we shall be in perfect shape before the game.”

Uganda will face Somalia in the preliminary round with the latter hosting the first leg in Djibouti on 27th July 2019 before a return leg in Kampala a week later.

The team will enter residential camp on Thursday evening from where they will travel to Hoima to face Kitara region select team on Saturday in the Cranes regional tour game.

Uganda is seeking to qualify for CHAN for the fifth successive time since its first appearance in 2011.

CHAN is a tournament that caters for only players featuring within their country.

Players Summoned

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Alitho James (URA FC), Mugabi Yasin (Wakiso Giants Fc), Keni Saidi ( Sc Villa), Mutakubya Joel ( Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Willa Paul (Police FC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Revita John (Express FC), Awany Timothy (KCCA FC), Mbowa Paul (URA FC), Galiwango Dissan (Express FC), Obenchan Filbert (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC).

Midfielders: Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Kasozi Nicolas (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA FC), Masiko Tom (Vipers SC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Kayiwa Allan (Vipers SC), Okello Allan (KCCA FC), Kyambadde Allan (KCCA FC), Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Owor David ( SC Villa ), Ssozi Yusuf ( Paidha Black Angels), Kigozi Samson Andrew (Kakiri Town Council FC).

Strikers: Kaddu Patrick (KCCA FC), Sserunkuma Daniel (Vipers SC), Senkatuka Nelson (Bright Stars FC) and Odong Johnson ( Police FC)