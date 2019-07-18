Practice Match

Uganda Cranes 1-0 URA FC

Uganda Cranes earned a narrow victory against Uganda Premier League side URA FC in a practice match played at StarTimes Stadium on Thursday morning.

Winger Allan Kayiwa scored the lone goal of the game.

Kayiwa who recently joined Vipers SC from Tooro United FC struck home in the 12th minute off Patrick Kaddu’s ground delivery.

Before Kayiwa scored, Allan Kyambadde had tested goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi.

On the other hand, URA FC despite containing the national team for the major part of the game, they were blunt up front.

The friendly game came at the time when the Cranes are in preparations ahead of the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier game against Somalia.

The team comprised of only local-based players will face Somalia at Al Hajji Hussein Guled stadium in Djibouti on 27th July 2019 before a return leg in Kampala a week later.

Abdallah Mubiru, the Cranes coach believes the practice match against URA FC gave him the shape in which the team is in.

“It is was a good test for us. URA FC pushed us and I must say there are positives we have picked,” Mubiru said. “We are not worried about the missed chances. We played according to plan. We shall go back and try to rectify the mistakes committed,” he added.

The team will enter residential camp on Thursday evening (today) before travelling to Hoima where they will play another friendly game against Kitara region select team on Saturday.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI: Yasin Mugabi, Paul Willa, Disan Galiwango, Musitafa Mujjuzi, John Revita, Tom Masiko, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde, Allan Kayiwa, Patrick Kaddu, Yusuf Kigozi

Second half team: James Alitho,Ashraf Mandela, Disan Galiwango, Paul Mbowa, Timothy Dennis Awany,David Owori, Bright Anukani,,Yusuf Ssozi, Nelson Ssenkatuka, Johnson Odong, Dan Sserunkuma

URA FC Starting XI: Nafian Alionzi, Hudu Mulikyi,Yesseri Waibi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Jonathan ‘Dante’ Mugabi, Julius Mutyaba, Saidi Kyeyune, Moses Sseruyidde(Steven Munguchi), Brian Majwega, Cromwell Abang Rwothomio( John Ssemazi), Joachim Ojera ( Mikidadi Ssenyonga)