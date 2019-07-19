2019 AFCON Final

Senegal 0-1 Algeria

Algeria has won its second African Cup of Nations trophy in history. Their first was in 1990.

The Fennecs as they are christened overcame the Lions of Teranga from Senegal 1-0 in a lively final played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Striker Baghdad Bounedjah struck the lone strike on the night as fast as the first minute of the well-contested duel.

Qatar based forward who features for Al Sadd Sports Club shot with a heavy deflection off defender Cheikhou Kouyate and over the goalkeeper Alfred Junior Amigo Gomis into the net for the best ever start since the month-long tourney kicked off on 19th June 2019.

Senegal did not recover until the final whistle by Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum.

There were a couple of attempts by the West Africans but the determined Algerian defence remained watertight throughout.

Senegalese talisman Sadio Mane released Youssouf Sabaly, the latter’s cut-back after 17 minutes was well defended.

Henri Gregoire Saviet had a free-kick headed out for a Senegalese throw-in on 20 minutes.

There was a booking for Algeria’s Ismael Bennacer two minutes after the half-hour mark for unsporting play.

The half’s best scoring moment for Senegal fell to the big forward Mbaye Hamady Niang whose great turn and shoot of his left foot flew close over the Algerian goal.

Upon restart of play in the second half, Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr delivered a cross from the right but it was a routine collection by the Algerian goalkeeper Adi Rais Cobos Mbolhi.

Mohamed Youcef Belaili got cautioned in the 53rd minute.

Three minutes later, Senegal captain Kouyate missed contact with Saivet’s teasing free-kick delivery into the goal area.

Senegal technical bench called off Papa Ndiaye for Krepin Diatta on two minutes to the 60th-minute mark.

There was a talking point when referee Alioum Alioum awarded a penalty but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overturned the decision after close scrutiny – much to the relief of the Algerian players.

Niang put to waste a chance to neutralize the game when he easily rounded off Algeria goalkeeper Cobos but fired wide from an acute angle after 65 minutes.

Moments later, Cobos, a goalie for Al-Ettifaq Football Club in Saudi Arabia made a fingertip save after a well taken shot by Youssouf Sabaly.

Henri Gregoire Saivet was rested for Mbaye Diagne with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Senegal’s Lamine Gassama got booked out of sheer frustration.

Algeria made their three changes in the final 10 minutes. Youcef Belaili smiled off for Yacine Nasr Eddine Brahimi, Sofiane was rested for Hicham Boudaoui and Ismael Bennacer came off for Islam Slimani.

Ismaila Sarr also had a chance to shoot inside the goal area, but he blasted the ball over from close range.

Niang was taken off for Inter-Milan’s Keita Balde in Senegal’s last change

The final whistle was celebrated aloud by the noisy Algerian fans as the players raced off in excitement.

A couple of Senegal players were left crestfallen as they fell on the grass in agony.

Algerian goalkeeper Cobos was named the man of the match.

Moments before the final kicked off, there was a breath-taking performance from Ghanaian Afropop star Fuse Odg and Egypt’s Donia Samir Ghanem.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, Algerian president Abdelkader Bensalah, Egypt Prime minister Mostafa Madbouly and the chairman of the AFCON local organizing committee Hani Abou Rida graced the medal presentation ceremony for the match officials, runners up and the deserved champions.

Throughout the tournament, Algeria scored 13 goals and conceded twice with no loss registered.

Awards:

Senegal won the fair play award. Algeria’s Ismael Bennacer was crowned the most valuable of the tournament as Adi Rais Cobos Mbolhi was the best goalkeeper.

Nigeria’s Jude Idion Ighalo finished top scorer with five goals.

Team Line Ups:

Senegal XI: Amigo Alfred Junior Gomis (G.K), Gana Idrissa Gueye, Salif Sane, Chiekhou Kouyate (Captain), Hamady Niang Mbaye, Sadio Mane, Youssouf Sabaly, Henri Gregoire Saivet, Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Lamine Gassama

Subs: Abdoulaye Diallo (G.K), Saliou Ciss, Pape Cisse, Moussa Konate, Keita Balde, Alfred Ndiaye, Krepin Diatta, Edouard Mendy, Mbaye Diagne, Sada Diagne, Moussa Wague, Kaliodou Koulibaly (Suspended)

Head Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Algeria XI: Adi Rais Cobos Mbolhi (G.K), Aissa Mandi, Djamel Eddine Benlamri, Riyad Karim Mahrez (Captain), Mohamed Youcef Balaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Sofiane Feghouli, Adlane Guedioura, Mehdi Embareck Zeffane, Amir Selmane Rami Bensebanini, Ismael Bennacer

Subs: Izzeddine Doukha (G.K), Mehdi Jean, Rafik Halliche, Mohamed Fares, Yacine Nasr Eddine Brahimi, Adam Mohamed Ounas, Islam Slimani, Hicham Boudaoui, Andy Delort, Alexandre Roger Oukidja, Mehdi Abeid, Youcef Atal

Head coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Match officials:

Center Referee : Alioum Alioum (Cameroon)

: Alioum Alioum (Cameroon) Assistant Referee 1 : Evarist Menkouande (Cameroon)

: Evarist Menkouande (Cameroon) Assistant Referee 2 : Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

: Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon) Fourth Official : Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane (Gabon)

: Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane (Gabon) Assistant Referee 3: Ali Ahmed Waleed (Sudan)

Ali Ahmed Waleed (Sudan) Commissioner : Ahmed Mohamed Megahed Osman (Egypt)

: Ahmed Mohamed Megahed Osman (Egypt) Referee Assessor : Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon)

: Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon) General Coordinator : Khaled Lemkecher (Tunisia)

: Khaled Lemkecher (Tunisia) Technical Study Group : Belhassen Malouche (Tunisia)

: Belhassen Malouche (Tunisia) Marketing Officer: Amira Mohamed Amin (Egypt)

Amira Mohamed Amin (Egypt) Media Officers: Aliou Goloko (Senegal) and Sannie Ibrahim Darra (Ghana)

Aliou Goloko (Senegal) and Sannie Ibrahim Darra (Ghana) Security Officer: Dixon Adol Okello (Uganda)

Dixon Adol Okello (Uganda) Video Assistant Referee : Millot Benolt (France)

: Millot Benolt (France) Doping Officer : Efraim Benjamin Kramer (South Africa)

: Efraim Benjamin Kramer (South Africa) Assistant General Coordinators: Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril (Nigeria) and Helly Zafrinimanga (Madagascar)

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril (Nigeria) and Helly Zafrinimanga (Madagascar) Second Video VAR : Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia)

: Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia) Third Assistant Referee: Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela (South Africa)

Algeria’s matches at AFCON 2019: