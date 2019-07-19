Its 17 years since Senegal last played in the Africa Cup of Nations Final.

Back in 2002, they lost to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless stalemate in 120 minutes.

Amady Faye, Aliou Cisse and El Hadji Diouf were guilty for missing penalties but Cisse has a chance to amend for this by winning the title as a coach today when the Lions of Teranga take on the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

He recently stated that the current generation of players is better than his that also reached the quarter finals of the World Cup after stunning then World champions France in Korea and Japan.

Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the team that played in the 2002 Afcon finals

Starting XI

Tony Sylva (26 years)

He was the goalkeeper of the side and was playing at French side AS Monaco then. At 26 years, Sylva was one of the best goalkeepers at the tournament. He is currently the goalkeeping coach of the Senegal National team appointed by Cisse in 2015.

Omar Daf (24 years)

Though right footed, Daf played as a left back for Senegal where he made over 55 appearances for the national team.

He is currently the coach of French side Sochaux where he spent his longest playing career

Aliou Cisse © (25 years)

He needs no introduction. The midfielder was the team captain and is currently the head coach of the Senegal National Team – Lions of Teranga

Laminne Diatta (26 years)

He made over 71 appearances for Senegal and was at the heart of defence then. Currently, he works as the Lions of Teranga team coordinator appointed by Cisse four years ago.

Ferdinand Coly (28 years)

He was the dreadlocked fullback and one of the fans favourites on the Senegal team which he represented from 2000 for seven years.

His whereabouts are known.

Khalilou Fadiga (27 years)

He was one of the most technically gifted players on the team with a sweet left foot. He is most remembered for the jewellery theft saga while in Italy.

He is married to a Belgian wife and spends most of his time in Belgium but is one of Senegal stars in Egypt for the Afcon tournament and has been an analyst with Time Sports for a couple of games during the tournament.

Salif Diao (24 years)

The defensive midfielder was playing for French club, Sedan then. He had stints in the premier league with among others Liverpool but since his retirement, his whereabouts are elusive.

Papa Bouba Diop (23 years)

At 23 years, Diop was one of the youngest players for the Lions of Teranga in Mali.

His legacy will forever live for scoring the winner against France in the 2002 World Cup but his whereabouts are anonymous.

Makhtar Ndiaye (20 years)

He was the youngest player in the squad at 20 years. He started the final ahead of his seniors and overall, made only 14 appearances for Senegal.

Henri Camara (24 years)

Camara played as a striker for Senegal and was featuring for Sedan in France then.

Just last year, he was still active at 41 years playing for Fostiras in Greece.

El Hadji Diouf (21 years)

The team’s poster boy and arguably the most popular from that Senegal squad for both his skills and controversies.

He was on Thursday named one of the advisors of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and back in Senegal, he works as a government ambassador and advisor on sports to President Macky Sall.

He is one of the legendary ambassadors for the 2019 Afcon tournament.

Other members of the squad

Moussa Ndiaye, Amady Faye, Souleymane Camara, Papa Malick Diop, Alassane N’Dour, Pape Sarr, Amara Traore, Omar Diallo, Papa Thiaw, Habib Beye, Sylvain N’Diaye

Coach

Bruno Metsu (France)