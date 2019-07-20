Over the last month, 52 games have been played in the Total 2019 Afcon, the first ever to host 24 nations.

We’ve seen plenty of great performances and plenty of players have stood out from the rest of the pack.

A total of 102 goals have been scored with some players like Krepin Diatta, Lumala Abdu stepping out of nowhere while some stars like Hakim Ziyech, Nicolas Pepe have not lived up to the hype.

Upon that reflection, below you will find Ismael Kiyonga’s team of the tournament. I picked a 4-4-2 formation for the best starting XI possible.

Goalkeeper: Rais Mbholi (Algeria)

He made some absolutely stunning saves, especially against Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal (both games), which helped cement himself as the top goalkeeper in the tournament.

A fantastic display by the big Algerian.

Right Back: Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt)

A flexible defender who can also as an attacking right sided midfielder. Despite early exit, he was great at the back and also added creativity in the final third when needed plus he scored two goals.

Centre back: Djamel Benlamri (Algeria)

The Al Shabaab man has been great at this tournament, coming up with timely tackles, playing with as much heart and determination. Not the most skilled player, but he’s been tough and has really come up big, especially in the knockout matches.

Centre back: Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

A master in aerial duels and combined this with his tackles and ability to play from defence, makes him a standout. He is calm and collected and that explains interest from big European clubs.

Left back: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

It’s sad his team couldn’t go past the round of 16 but Hakimi remains the best left back to grace the 2019 tournament. He defended so well and going forward, he created chance after chance with his marauding runs. A modern day flying full back.

Central Midfield: Ismael Bennacer (Algeria)

He is the definition of midfield maestro, pulling all the strings, using his body to shield off defenders and put the ball where he wants to. Arguably the best midfielder of the tournament without doubt.

Central Midfield: Oghenekero Etebo (Nigeria)

The midfield engine who dictated tempo and direction of the game for the Super Eagles.

He is a willing worker who hustles more than anyone

Left Midfield: Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria)

Started slow but as the tournament progressed, he showed his true quality.

His strike against Guinea and the last gasp winning free kick against Nigeria will forever live to be remembered.

He proved this tournament why he is highly rated not only in Africa but Europe too.

Right Midfield: Youcef Belaili (Algeria)

The Esperance winger drove some defences crazy with his ability to have the ball glued to his feet, and his speed just blew people away. Didn’t do a whole lot of scoring, but he scored a beauty against Guinea in the round of 16.

Striker: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria)

Five goals scored, but just as important was his ability to set up teammates like Kevin Alexi Iwobi against Cameroon. A menace to the defenders throughout and scored the winner against Tunisia that earned the Super Eagles a bronze medal.

Striker: Sadio Mane (Senegal)

A couple of missed penalties denied him chance to win the golden boot but still, he was a leader and is the face of this England team. Better things could be coming for a player who is now, without a doubt, one of the top-tier strikers in the world.

Substitutes

Mohamed Elshenawy (Egypt), Idrissa Gueye (Senegal), Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo), Adlane Guedioura (Algeria), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt), Bongani Zungu (South Africa) and Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda)

Coach

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)