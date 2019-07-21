2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup

KCCA FC 1-0 Azam FC

Uganda Premier League champions KCCA Football Club have emerged champions of the CECAFA Kagame Cup after defeating holders Azam Football Club from Tanzania in the final played at Stade de Kigali on Sunday.

Left-back Musitafa scored the lone goal of the game in the second half to lead KCCA FC to victory.

The decisive moment came two minutes after the hour mark when the roving left-back found the back of the net.

This is the second time that KCCA FC is winning the regional championship after their first time in 1978.

Despite missing some of the key players like captain Timothy Awany, striker Patrick Kaddu and Allan Kyambadde who were with the Cranes at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, KCCA defied odds to emerge victors.

Prior to the start of the tournament, coach Mike Mutebi promoted three players from the Junior Team (KCCA Soccer Academy).

These include Sadat Anaku, Dennis Kato Nemehimana, and Musa Ramathan and all the three have been instrumental in the run to the championship.

It should be noted that KCCA FC and Azam FC were in the same group and the former won the game 1-0 courtesy of Anaku’s goal.

This is the first time that a club from Uganda is winning the CECAFA Kagame Cup since 2005 when Police FC, under Sam Timbe, won it.