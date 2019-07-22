Three national team players scored centuries over the weekend for their respective clubs a good sign for national team coach as they prepare for the World Challenge League.

Hamu Kayondo (174) and Arnold Otwani (102) both scored centuries for Challengers against helpless Patidar at Kyambogo Cricket Oval. Hamu and Otwani combined for a third-wicket partnership that was worth 285 runs to virtually knock Patidar out of the contest.

Challengers piled a winning total of 378/7 in their 50 overs. Patidar could only manage 150 all out as Challengers won by a mammoth 228 runs.

In the big match of the weekend, Aziz Damani was able to wrestle KICC and defeat them by 65 runs.

Brian Masaba was able to go better than last weekend following up his half-century from last weekend with a match-winning century. His patient 107 was off 142 balls and he was there till the end. He together with Saud Islam combined for a second-wicket partnership of 122 runs as they built the perfect platform for their team.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Davis Karashani

In the chase, KICC was in the game for the most of the match as openers Sharif Suleiman (53) and Simon Ssesazi (22) took the game to Aziz Damani but once they the explosive Suleiman was out the writing was on the wall for KICC.

Davis Karashani (27) tried to resurrect the chase but they ran out of steam with Saud Islam (3/39) cleaned up the tail to give Damani a 65 run win.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, Cyrus Kibuka-Musoke was the star of the day putting in an all-round performance claiming six wickets to give former champions Tornado Bee their first win of the season.

Newly promoted SKLPS found the going tough on the slow surface as they went down to the former winners.

The win is morale-boosting for Tornado Bee whose only points thus far were from a washout game.