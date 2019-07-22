Sunday, 21st July 2019

KC Budo Oval: Ceylon Lions CC 269/9 Robinson Obuya (73), Ruwan Jayaratne (59) in 43 overs won Avengers CC 156 runs in 34.5/43 by 113 runs.

Player of the Match: Robinson Obuya 73 runs

Jinja SS Oval: Jinja SS CC 155 Ronald Puwata (70), Aaron Kusasira (35) in 36 36/50 Overs lost to Wanderers CC 155/4 Brian Adriko (72), Daniel Batuwa (30) in 26 overs by 6 wickets.

Player of the Match: Brian Adriko

Ceylon Lions knocked Avengers off the top of the Division 2 table after defeating them by 113 runs.

Avengers who had been patched on top of the Division 2 table failed to contain a dangerous Ceylon Lions who won the toss and chose to bat first.

Team Captain Ruwan Ruyarante (59) and youngster Robinson Obuya (74) anchored the innings for Ceylon Lions who were able to post a competitive 269/9 in their 50 overs.

In the chase, Avengers never got going as the spin of Rajesh Nair (5/6) derailed the chase as they could only manage 156 all giving their rivals a 113 run win.

The win reignites the season for Ceylon Lions who had been pegged back in the promotion race by washed out games.

In Jinja, Wanderers broke into the top three with a huge three-wicket win against home side Jinja SSS.

The home side posted a tricky 154 all out in 35 overs but Brian Adriko (74) ensured that there was no pain on the road for Wanderers.

The win helped Wanderers pick up winning points as well as a bonus and leap from sixth place into third place.

The promotion race is shaping up nicely with Ceylons Lions, Avengers and Wanderers front runners in the race.