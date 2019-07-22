KCCA FC emerged champions of the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup after defeating holders Azam FC in the final on Sunday.

Left back Musitafa Kiiza scored the lone goal of the game to hand KCCA FC their second regional title and first since 1978.

Manager Mike Hillary Mutebi was delighted about the milestone and heaped praise on his players.

Despite travelling with a largely young squad, KCCA FC managed to defy odds and went all the way to winning the championship.

“They (players) came here with belief that they wanted to win this tournament and indeed they fulfilled their promise,” he stated. “The performance was generally better in terms of how we are supposed to play, in terms of confidence, playing away and how they consumed the pressure from the opposition was outstanding and bottom line I think they had a good tournament.”

Mutebi went ahead to brag about the fact that his belief in grooming players and giving young players a chance has paid off dividends.

“That’s why we have always insisted on grooming our own young players from our development side. If you look at our current squad majority have come up the ranks, they have belief and started their careers as champions. I believe we have a squad that will take us all the way.”

It should be noted that prior to the start of the tournament, Mutebi promoted three players from the junior side.

These included striker Sadat Happy Anaku and defenders Dennis Kato Nemehimana and Musa Ramathan.

All the aforementioned three were instrumental in guiding KCCA FC to success with Anaku scoring two goals while Musa and Kato were strong pillars at the back.

Kiiza who scored the title-winning goal is also a product of the KCCA Soccer Academy.

The others currently playing with the senior team include; Allan Okello, Peter Magambo, Herbert Achai, Lawrence Bukenya and Julius Poloto.