Al Hilal and Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola has revealed his toughest opponent he has faced so far in his career.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Yunus Sentamu

The lanky goalkeeper, formerly at Express and KCCA in Uganda also named his best playing teammates at both club and national level.

In an interview on NBS The Score, the former Al Merriekh said that striker Yunus Sentamu is his toughest opponent while Denis Onyango and former Al Merriekh Malien teammate Mohamed Traore.

“I have faced many strikers but Yunus Sentamu is the toughest,” he said before revealing best teammates.

On the national team, it’s obviously Onyango and club level, Mohamed Traore who was my teammate at Al Merriekh. Jamal Salim

Jamal also believes Onyango and other senior players still have a lot to offer on the national team and so shouldn’t retire.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO L-R: Jamal Salim Magoola, Denis Onyango and Charles Lukwago

“With a new coach to come in soon, I think the senior players have to stay on the team. Onyango must stay on as we still learn from him.

Jamal has been at two Afcon tournaments in Gabon and Egypt is yet to make any appearance at the competition.