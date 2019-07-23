The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has set the date for the draw of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers as Monday, 29 July 2019.

The draw will be held at the CAF Headquarters found in 6th October, Cairo city, Egypt.

All the 54 CAF member nations will be considered in the draw (unless otherwise).

The continental football governing body also opened up the media accreditation process from Monday, 22 July 2019 to Saturday, 27 July 2019.

Africa will be represented by five countries for the tournament that will have 32 finalists.

The World Cup in Qatar will take place between 21st November to 18th December 2019.

Uganda Cranes seek for their first ever FIFA World Cup appearance for the biggest sporting event in the entire world.

Qualification format:



This time round, it is a long process that will involve all the 54 countries under CAF beginning with the preliminary round for the countries ranked between 27th to 54th.

The second round will see the top 26 ranked CAF teams joined by the 14 winners from the first round.

These teams will be drawn into ten groups of four teams each.

Bye to Round 2:

The best footballing top 26 African countries will not play in the preliminary round.

These include; newly crowned African champions Algeria, runners up Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco, DR Congo, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory coast, Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo, Mauritania, Niger, Kenya, Madagascar, Niger, Zimbabwe and Libya.

Round two will then involve the rest of the African teams that will have qualified from the preliminaries where groups A to J of five teams each will be formulated.

The leaders of each group will qualify for the final round for five home-and-away ties.

The winners of each tie will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.