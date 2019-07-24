The kick off for the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League is ripe.

As a prerequisite to grant all the 16 clubs in the top tier league, the local governing body Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) set standards to be met by the teams before acquisition of their respective licences.

The bare minimum involves clubs to submit audited books of accounts, proof of ownership, home ground (match day venues and training grounds), players’ and coaches’ employment contracts, administrative offices among other requirements.

Only Uganda Revenue Authority and newly promoted Wakiso Giants Football Clubs have excelled with the 100 percent scores having fully satisfied all the conditions set.

Therefore, the two aforementioned clubs were granted the full licences.

“We are humbled that the administration ifs in control and have worked tooth and nail to ensure that we manage passed the club licensing with flying colours” Ivan Kakembo, the URA FC Chief Executive Officer noted.

Four clubs KCCA, Vipers, Maroons and Proline have been granted provisional licences.

Five other clubs Bright Stars, Express, Tooro United, BUL and Mbarara City were denied licences.

The rest of the clubs; Onduparaka, Kyetume, Police, Busoga United and Sports Club Villa did not submit the minimal requirements by the time line and therefore did not qualify for the inspection.