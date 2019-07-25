Wednesday Results

Sharing Youth 56-79 Warriors

Power 77-85 JKL Dolphins

Since coming into the National Basketball League with UCU Canons, Brian Namake has been a facilitator, and hardly a scorer.

However, on Wednesday night the Kenyan guard stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assist as JKL Dolphins beat Power, 85-55, at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

In the end-to-end first quarter, Dolphins (12-4) exploded for 29 points with Namake scoring 15. Power managed 23.

Both teams defended better in the second quarter but Power were hurt by their carelessness with the ball as the committed ten turnovers gifting JKL who won the period 16-12 with extra possessions.

Arnold Lando’s charges had all to do in the second half and their start to the third quarter was superb as they scored 11 unanswered points to wipe out the deficit and take the lead before Brian Muramba ended JKL’s near five-minute scoring drought to reclaim the lead.

Power (10-5) twice reclaimed the lead but Joseph Wacha’s triple gave Dolphins a three-point lead, 58-55, heading into the fourth quarter. Daniel Monoja connected from the foul line at the start of the third quarter and JKL never trailed again although Power tied the game at some point.

Muuramba came in handy for Dolphins with a sound 23 points while Monoja pulled down 11 rebounds to go with 9 points.

Philip Ameny scored team-high 18 points, Joseph Ikong had 17 and Isaac Afidra contributed 15 points while Syrus Kiviiri was limited to 9 points and a 16% shooting from the field.

In the first game of the day, Warriors eased past Sharing Youth 79-56. Samad Imran led the way for Warriors with a 15 points and 13 rebounds double-double while Chris Omanye and Jonathan Kambala contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.

Ceasar Kizito scored game-high 17 points in a losing effort.

Next Games

Power and Warriors face off on Friday night at YMCA while JKL Dolphins return to action on Sunday against Ndejje Angels.