UCA MEN’S 50 OVER LEAGUE | DIVISION 1

Match | Tornado CC Vs Tornado Bee CC

Venue | Lugogo Cricket Oval

Date | 28th July 2019

Time | 10:30 AM

Match | Challengers CC Vs Aziz Damani CC

Venue | Entebbe Cricket Oval

Date | 28th July 2019

Time | 10:30 AM

The lakeside oval in Entebbe will host the biggest game of the weekend as two time defending champions Aziz Damani take on Challengers.

Both sides come into this game without any loss this season and this will be a chance for either side to throw down the gaunt. Challengers come into the game with their best players in form as Hamu Kayondo and Arnold Otwani scored tons last weekend in a big win over Patidar.

For Aziz Damani, Brian Masaba and opening batsman Saud Islam are their form players, Roger Mukasa is yet to show the form he showed during the T20 but on his good day, he is a dangerous player.

Aziz Damani is the better all-round with good balance in batting and bowling. The spins of Henry Ssenyondo, Saud Islam, Brian Masaba and Frank Nsubuga has complimented the medium pace of Emmanuel Isaanez and Riazat Ali Shah. They were able to wrestle KICC over the weekend and win even when they had their backs against the wall.

Challengers are a little weak on the bowling with only the fierce David Wabwire their main threat. Youngsters Trevor Bukenya, Richard Agamire, and Rogers Olipa will need to be at their best to deal with the long Damani batting line up.

In the other game of Division 1, Tornado Bee should be able to pick up their second win of the season against Tornado in Lugogo as long as the crowd hold.

Tornado will need a lot of fortune to survive relegation but it will be impossible Tornado Bee drops the ball on this one.