Since departing Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club in 2011, Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Robert Odongkara sought for greener pastures in Ethiopia.

The lanky goalkeeper has played at two Ethiopia Premier League clubs – St George (seven seasons) and Adama City (one season).

After eight seasons of diligent service, Odongkara made the bold decision to transfer to another country – Guinea in West Africa.

Now, Odongkara will play at Guinea Premier league club, AC Horoya.

Robert Odongkara during his tenure at St George Football Club

This comes after agreeing terms with the Guinea reigning champions on a two year deal.

Odongkara formerly played at Kitgum based Northern Elephants and Entebbe’s Mupero Tanda in the Uganda lower tier leagues before switching sides to Sports Club Villa in the top flight.

He is the direct replacement for AC Horoya injured goalkeeper Khadhim N’Diaye.

The Senegalese suffered a career threatening double leg fracture during a CAF Champions league duel against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in April 2019.

Odongkara has played for Uganda Cranes since 2013 and earned 30 caps to his name tag.

For a long time now, Odongkara has been skipper Dennis Onyango’s understudy in the goal posts and he is widely tipped to take over from Onyango upon retirement.

Odongkara also played in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments; 2017 hosted by Gabon and lately 2019 in Egypt.

In Ethiopia, Odongkara won five Ethiopia Premier League honours and was named the goalkeeper of the season six times, albeit all with St George Football Club.

ODONGKARA’S CAREER AT A GLANCE:

Northern Elephants F.C (Kitgum) – 2002 To 2003

Mupero Tanda F.C (Entebbe) – 2004 To 2006

Club Sportive (Entebbe) – 2007

Sports Club Villa (Kampala) – 2008 To 2010

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) – 2011

St George (Ethiopia)- 2012 To 2018

Adama City (Ethiopia) – 2018 To 2019

AC Horoya (Guinea) – 2019 – Todate