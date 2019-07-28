2019 Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-17 Tournament:

Finals:

Girls: Kawempe Muslim SS 2-1 Uganda Martyrs Lubaga

Boys: Kawempe Muslim SS 0 (5) – 0 (4) Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School won both the boys and girls’ overall titles in the 2019 Airtel Rising Stars Kampala regional qualifiers.

The three day’s event was held with a success at the Kitebi Primary School and Ssendi play grounds.

Sixteen (16) boys’ teams registered for the event championed by Kawempe Muslim SS who overcame the 2018 winner Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 5-4 via a tense penalty shoot-out following a goal-less stalemate in normal time at the Ssendi play ground.

Kawempe Muslim girl’s team had also edged Uganda Martyrs’ Lubaga 2-1 in the earlier finale for the female gender.

Latifah Nakasi gave Uganda Martyrs the lead as early as the third minute to boss the opening stanza.

Kawempe Muslim scored the equalizer through Rebecca Nakato mid-way the second half before Hadijah Nandago’s chip for the winner in the closing stages.

A total of eight teams registered for the girls’ event.

Closing ceremony:

Guest of honour Nabila Ssempala (Kampala Women Member of Parliament) graced the closing ceremony, flanked by the FUFA second vice president Darius Mugoye, Airtel Uganda’s Brand & Strategy manager Noella Byuma as well as officials from Kampala region football association.

Individual Accolades:

Different outstanding players were rewarded during that closing ceremony.

Uganda Martyrs’ Kevin Nakachwa was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the girls as KJT’s immensely gifted captain Abas Kyeyune was the boy’s MVP.

Both Nakachwa and Kyeyune got Airtel brand smart phones.

Top Scorers:

Jeremiah Jabel of St Mary’s was the boy’s top scorer with 5 goals as Kawempe Muslim’s free scoring goal machine Margaret Kunihira was the female gender sharp shooter with 8 goals.

Best Goalkeepers:

The Kawempe Muslim duo of Brenda Kasana and Daniel Mukisa were the most outstanding girls and boys’ goalkeepers respectively.

Rewards:

The champion teams each got a main championship glittering trophy, gold medals, certificates and Shs 1.5M.

The two runners up (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga and Kampala Junior Team) were each rewarded with Shs 1M, certificates, silver medals and a trophy.

The Airtel Rising Stars programme was started in 2011 and we have registered tremendous success over the years. FUFA is glad to associate with such a brand. Darius Mugoye, FUFA Second Vice President

As Airtel Uganda, we remain committed to supporting this programme which has proved that grass-root talents can be developed through to the national team (Uganda Cranes) Noella Byuma, Airtel Brand & Strategies Manager

After the national schools championships, we continued to scout and train new talents. The players have remained committed, determined and focused. Moses Nkata, Kawempe Muslim SS Football coach

The next round of regional qualifiers will take place in Buganda hosted at the Kasana play ground in Luweero this coming weekend ().

