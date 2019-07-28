Former Tanzania National Rally Champion Dharam Pandya has his sight firmly set on achieving a top position as he debuts in the Pearl of Africa Rally this weekend.

Pandya and Kenya’s Manvir Baryan make the only foreigner in a dominantly local crews list.

It will be Pandya’s first-ever event out of Tanzania and he hopes to make the best out of it.

“I have always wanted to race in Uganda. I was there in 2002 for the East African Classic rally but only as a service crew and I dreamt of driving in the awesome red soil with sugar plantation and all the greenery.

“My dreams come true after seventeen years.

“I plan to put up a strong performance since we have a good car and strong support. It will be flat out all through and we would be very happy with a podium finish,” said Pandya.

Pandya also hopes to pick some positives from the Uganda outing.

“Pearl rally will surely provide a great ground for good competition given a long list of crews and the amazing fans. Going through the stages in plantations will be a bonus to my experience in such a tight race.

“I would like to thank the Tanzania motorsport family that made it possible for us to travel to Uganda along with my sponsors; Toyota Tanzania and Puma.

“I go to Uganda very focused to raise the Tanzanian flag up to the podium,” he asserted.

Rantanveer Darbar will co-driver Pandya in the Subaru VAB.