National Basketball League | Women’s Category | Sunday, 28th July 2019

KCCA Leopards 74-66 Nkumba Lady Marines

UMU Ravens 42-60 KIU Angels

KCCA Leopards have had a scintillating run since the start of the second round registering five wins in as many games.

The four-time league winners continued with their brilliant performance on Sunday defeating Nkumba Lady Marines at the YMCA outdoor court.

Despite trailing at the break, KCCA returned stronger in the final two quarters to stage a comeback and win the game 74-66.

The victory meant they have won 12 of the 14 games they have played.

Nkumba started the better side as KCCA seemed to be at sixes and sevens.

By the end of the first two quarters, the Lady Marines led 35-28 thanks to efforts from Brenda Ekone, Susan Aanyau and Fina Busingye.

Ekone eventually ended with a game-high of 25 points but in a losing effort.

KCCA Leopards turned on the heat in the third quarter with a 26-18 score to lead 54-53 heading into the fourth and final quarter.

In the final quarter, KCCA scored 20 limiting Nkumba Lady Marines to 13 and eventually claim victory.

Judith Nansobya led the way for KCCA scoring 19 points, Martha Soigi and Joy Chemutai added 16 and 13 respectively.